Loading articles...

Death of woman in Scarborough apartment fire ruled a homicide

Last Updated Jan 14, 2020 at 6:38 pm EST

Maryna Kudzianiuk has been identified as the victim in a fatal fire in Scarborough. Her death has been ruled a homicide. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

The death of a woman in a Scarborough apartment fire has been ruled a homicide by Toronto police.

Firefighters were called to a highrise on Bay Mills Boulevard near Warden and Sheppard Avenues around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames filling one of the units on the 18th floor.

Fire crews pulled a woman from the burning apartment with life-threatening injuries but she later died in hospital.

She has been identified as Maryna Kudzianiuk, 49, of Toronto. A post-mortem exam was conducted on Tuesday and her death was ruled a homicide.

The two-alarm fire was knocked down quickly and residents who were ordered to evacuate the building have since been allowed to return.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. There has been no suspect information released at this time.

This is Toronto’s third murder in 2020.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 east of Keele in the express - two left lanes blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:28 AM
A bit of filtered sunshine in spots and it’s on the mild side today and Wednesday. Still the chance a a few flurrie…
Latest Weather
Read more