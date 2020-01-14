Death of woman in Scarborough apartment fire ruled a homicide

The death of a woman in a Scarborough apartment fire has been ruled a homicide by Toronto police.

Firefighters were called to a highrise on Bay Mills Boulevard near Warden and Sheppard Avenues around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames filling one of the units on the 18th floor.

Fire crews pulled a woman from the burning apartment with life-threatening injuries but she later died in hospital.

She has been identified as Maryna Kudzianiuk, 49, of Toronto. A post-mortem exam was conducted on Tuesday and her death was ruled a homicide.

The two-alarm fire was knocked down quickly and residents who were ordered to evacuate the building have since been allowed to return.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. There has been no suspect information released at this time.

This is Toronto’s third murder in 2020.