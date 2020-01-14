Loading articles...

Ontario's French-language teachers set to announce their next move

Generic photo of students in a classroom. CITYNEWS

The union representing Ontario’s French-language teachers will be announcing their next move on Tuesday.

Last month, the union voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike. At the time, union president Remi Sabourin said the two major obstacles to an agreement were the government plans to increase class sizes and impose mandatory e-learning requirements.

They’re one of many unions currently in tense labour negotiations with the Ontario government.

The union representing high school teachers is planning another one-day strike at some boards, including Durham Region, for Wednesday.

The province’s elementary school teachers are planning rotating strikes starting on Monday, if no progress is made by the province on Friday.

Catholic teachers have announced that it will hold a province-wide walkout next Tuesday.

The Ontario government is calling on all the unions to stop escalating job actions, while the teachers say they need to stand up against what they describe as cuts to the education system.

