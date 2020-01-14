Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OLG reveals record $70 million lotto winner from Brampton
by News staff
Posted Jan 14, 2020 3:15 pm EST
Aldin Lewis, 49, from Brampton was announced today as the winner of the record-breaking $70 million Lotto Max winner. HANDOUT/OLG
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has announced the Brampton winner of the record-breaking $70 million jackpot.
Adlin Lewis of Brampton, a 49-year-old credit risk manager, picked up his giant cheque from OLG offices on Monday.
Lewis says he has played the lottery regularly over the last twenty years and the winning numbers ended up coming from a free play ticket.
He also has a reputation of being a lucky guy – winning a car last year and first and second prizes in a workplace holiday draw. When his colleagues found out the winning ticket had been sold in Brampton, they were joking around the office about whether Lewis had won.
Lewis says he plans to make some investments, take many trips and enjoy his life. He also plans on taking his wife to try the VIP $100 slots in Las Vegas — something she has always wanted to do.
The ticket was purchased from George’s Convenience on Mississauga Road in Brampton.