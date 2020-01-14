Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
JPMorgan Chase's 4Q profits jump 21%, helped by trading
by Ken Sweet, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 14, 2020 7:16 am EST
NEW YORK — Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. is reporting that its fourth-quarter profits jumped 21% from a year earlier, as the bank’s trading desks had a blowout quarter, which offset the impact of declining interest rates.
The New York-based bank earned a profit of $8.52 billion, or $2.57 per share. That’s up from $7.07 billion, or $1.98 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The bank beat the forecast of analysts who were looking for JPMorgan to earn $2.35 a share.
JPMorgan’s investment banking division was the biggest driver of the profit gains this quarter, particularly its trading desks. Revenues from trading jumped 55% from the year- earlier quarter, when the trading business slumped as the stock market declined sharply.
Revenue at the bank in the quarter was $29.2 billion, up from $26.8 billion a year earlier.