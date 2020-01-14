Loading articles...

Jet fuel lands on playground near Los Angeles: Officials

Jet fuel dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto an elementary school playground Tuesday, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said firefighters assessed 17 children and nine adults who complained of minor injuries.

There were no evacuation orders for the immediate area.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing Los Angeles International Airport, returned to the airport and landed without incident.

News footage at the scene showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the school. It is located about 13 miles (24 kilometers) miles east of Los Angeles.

An email and telephone message seeking comment was left with the airline.

