Jann Arden to celebrate induction into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at Junos

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Calgary-born artist will celebrate the honour with a live performance at the Juno Awards in Saskatoon on March 15.

Arden launched her multi-platinum career in the 1990s with hits including “I Would Die For You,” “Could I Be Your Girl” and “Insensitive.”

She’s also written a number of memoirs, and launched the semi-autobiographical sitcom “Jann” on CTV last year.

Previous accolades include eight Juno Awards, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The National Music Centre in Calgary will launch an exhibition on March 20 featuring artifacts and memorabilia from Arden’s career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.

