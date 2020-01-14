Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jann Arden to celebrate induction into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at Junos
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 14, 2020 10:14 am EST
Jann Arden poses for a portrait in Toronto on Thursday, March 3, 2016. Arden and Jon Montgomery will be the hosts of the 2016 Juno Awards to be held in Calgary on Sunday, April 3, 2016. Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The Calgary-born artist will celebrate the honour with a live performance at the Juno Awards in Saskatoon on March 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
The Calgary-born artist will celebrate the honour with a live performance at the Juno Awards in Saskatoon on March 15.
Arden launched her multi-platinum career in the 1990s with hits including “I Would Die For You,” “Could I Be Your Girl” and “Insensitive.”
She’s also written a number of memoirs, and launched the semi-autobiographical sitcom “Jann” on CTV last year.
Previous accolades include eight Juno Awards, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.
The National Music Centre in Calgary will launch an exhibition on March 20 featuring artifacts and memorabilia from Arden’s career.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.