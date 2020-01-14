Loading articles...

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard returns to court Tuesday

The frontman of Canadian rock band Hedley is due back in court again this morning.

Jacob Hoggard has pleaded not-guilty to three sex-related charges allegedly involving a woman and a teenager.

He was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference last summer.

Hoggard has opted to be tried by a jury, but his trial isn’t set to get underway for another year.

