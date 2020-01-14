Loading articles...

Shocking video of truck pushing car onto Highway 401 shoulder posted online

Last Updated Jan 14, 2020 at 2:29 pm EST

Ontario Provincial Police are looking to speak with several drivers after a shocking video of a truck pushing a car onto the shoulder of Highway 401 has emerged online.

The 12-second video shows a large truck, which appears to be a stone slinger or snow plow, pushing a four-door vehicle across two active lanes of the highway until the car hits the guardrail and settles on the shoulder.

As the vehicle hits the guardrail, the car’s brake lights go on and the large truck veers back into the live lane of traffic.

The impact of the car getting squeezed between the truck and the guard rail is enough to cause the car’s back bumper to fall off.

As the large truck pushes the vehicle onto the shoulder, a tractor trailer following behind the truck changes lanes and appears to be headed towards the car.

It is not clear if there was any impact between the tractor trailer and the vehicle.

The video does not show what happened in the lead-up to the incident. It is also not clear when the video was taken.

OPP are asking anyone who has any information about the incident to contact them at 416-235-4981.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. the DVP express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:28 AM
A bit of filtered sunshine in spots and it’s on the mild side today and Wednesday. Still the chance a a few flurrie…
Latest Weather
Read more