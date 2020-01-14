Maple Leaf Gardens abuser Gordon Stuckless released from prison

Gordon Stuckless, the hockey coach convicted in the Maple Leaf Gardens sex abuse scandal, has been released from prison.

His lawyer Ari Goldkind confirmed to CityNews Stuckless is currently living at a halfway house in Hamilton after being deemed “a very low risk to re-offend by the parole board.”

Stuckless, now 70 years old, was sentenced in 2016 to 6.5 years behind bars — six after credit for his time on house arrest — for sexually abusing 18 boys over three decades.

It was increased to 10 years last June after prosecutor’s appealed the sentence.

More to come