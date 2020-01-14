Loading articles...

Metrolinx looking at possible shift to paid parking at GO stations

Last Updated Jan 14, 2020 at 8:45 am EST

The parking lot at Milton GO station on March 25, 2015. 680 NEWS/Carl Hanstke

Free parking at GO stations could soon be harder to find, as Metrolinx looks at the possibility of making a change to paid parking.

According to internal reports obtained by The Globe and Mail, tens of thousands of free spots could be converted to reserved ones starting within months.

The report said the amount hasn’t been finalized but it could be up to 50 per cent of spots over the next few years.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CityNews the plan is very much in the studying phase, and the percentage is “not finalized as yet.”

“We are studying converting more parking from free space to reserved which has a cost. Not all parking would be converted (over time) to paid reserve so a lot of parking would still be free,” Aikins said.

“We are just studying at this point. Nothing happening immediately. We are studying solutions as we know many GO customers have a challenge finding parking. We also want to keep their transit costs affordable both for the customer and taxpayers.”

Currently, there are 70,000 parking spaces at GO stations and a reserved parking space costs $98 per month.

