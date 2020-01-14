Girl struck by vehicle near school in Brampton

Peel police say a girl was struck by a vehicle near McCrimmon Middle School in Brampton on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Brisdale Drive and Sandy Beach Road near Sandalwood Parkway West shortly after 9 a.m.

The girl was conscious and breathing when she was transported to SickKids hospital with serious injuries. Her condition was upgraded to stable shortly after.

The vehicle remained on scene.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.