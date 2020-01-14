Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea

WASHINGTON — Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn filed court papers Tuesday to him withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and breached their deal with him in the Russia investigation.

The request comes one week after the Justice Department changed its position on Flynn’s punishment by recommending that he serve up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Prosecutors had earlier said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive co-operation, but they changed their view after he hired new lawyers who levelled accusations of misconduct against the government.

Eric Tucker And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press