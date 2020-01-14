Loading articles...

China's exports end 2019 up 0.5% despite US tariff war

BEIJING — China’s exports rose 0.5% in 2019 despite a tariff war with Washington after growth rebounded in December on stronger demand from other markets.

Customs data on Tuesday showed exports to the United States fell 12.5% compared with 2018 after a 14.5% decline in December over a year ago.

Global exports rose 7.8% in December over a year earlier, rebounding from a contraction in November. Imports surged 16.3%.

U.S. and Chinese envoys are due to sign an interim trade agreement this week that investors hope will be a first step toward ending the costly tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

The Associated Press

