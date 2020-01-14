Loading articles...

Brampton lawyer accused of withholding more than $3 million from clients

A family lawyer practising in Brampton is facing a fraud charge after allegedly stealing more than $3 million from 13 clients.

Peel Regional Police say they began investigating after the Law Society of Ontario received multiple unrelated complaints about the accused.

Police allege the lawyer was withholding funds held in estate accounts and refusing to disperse them to clients after their loved ones had died.

Shawn Kelly Campbell, 63, is charged with one count of defrauding the public.

Police say they believe there may be more alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

