Woman critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

A woman is in critical condition after she was pulled from a burning apartment in Scarborough early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a highrise on Bay Mills Boulevard near Warden and Sheppard Avenues around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames filling one of the units on the 18th floor.

Fire crews rescued a woman from the apartment and she was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two-alarm fire was knocked down quickly.

The residents who were ordered to evacuate the building have since been allowed to return, except for those who live on the 18th floor.

A TTC bus has been brought in to provide shelter for the displaced residents.