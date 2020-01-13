Loading articles...

Volcano spews lava on Galapagos island

This Jan. 12, 2020 photo provided by Galapagos National Park shows La Cubre Volcano erupting on Fernandina Island, Galapagos, Ecuador. The volcano last erupted in mid-2018 on the island that is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants and rats. (Galapagos National Park via AP)

QUITO, Ecuador — A volcano on an uninhabited island in the Galapagos has begun erupting, spilling lava down its sides toward the sea.

Ecuador’s Galapagos National Park said the La Cumbre volcano on Fernandina island began erupting Sunday night.

The 1,476-meter (4,842-foot) volcano last erupted in mid-2018.

The island is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants and rats.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:21 PM
Stalled truck WB 401 at Leslie express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:27 AM
Some icy conditions this (Jan13) morning with light flurries and patchy freezing drizzle in spots #Toronto GTA. Clo…
Latest Weather
Read more