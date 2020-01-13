Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This Week: JPMorgan, Delta Air Lines, UnitedHealth results
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 13, 2020 1:01 am EST
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Delta Air Lines planes operate at the new $3.9 billion Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The Atlanta-based carrier will report financial results Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase kicks off Wall Street banks’ earnings season when it reports its fourth-quarter results Tuesday. The bank’s stock has risen about 20% since it reported strong third-quarter earnings in October. Analysts forecast its profit leapt to $2.35 a share in the latest quarter, from $1.98 a year ago.
Delta Air Lines
Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines’ profit grew in the fourth quarter. Analysts forecast the Atlanta-based carrier will report Tuesday it made $1.40 a share in the last quarter, up from $1.30 a share in the same period of 2018. Delta’s stock only recently recovered from a profit warning in October, and remains below its 2019 high.
UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group reports its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. The largest U.S. health insurer’s shares have jumped more than 30% since October, when it raised its forecast and gave a strong outlook for 2020. UnitedHealth provides health insurance for more than 49 million people and also owns the Optum pharmacy benefits business.