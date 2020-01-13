Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
St. Lawrence Market to open Sundays in new pilot project
by News Staff
Posted Jan 13, 2020 1:19 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 13, 2020 at 1:19 pm EST
St. Lawrence Market is shown with the CN tower in the background in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
A Toronto landmark will finally be open Sundays, thanks to a new pilot project starting in March.
Tourists and local area residents have long known the frustration of trying to take in the sights, sounds and tastes of St. Lawrence Market on a Sunday only to find the doors closed.
But a new year-old pilot project will see the iconic south building, located at the southeast corner of Front and Jarvis streets, change its hours.
Not only is Sunday a big change but the market’s hours will also be extended into the evening four days a week.
The pilot project is set to kick off March 15.
The new hours will be Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will continue to be closed on Mondays.
After a year, the benefit to the market staff, customers, the community and tourists will be assessed to determine if the new hours should become permanent.
