Nuclear alert investigation won't be long and drawn out, minister says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 13, 2020 11:39 am EST
TORONTO — Ontario’s solicitor general says she wants the investigation into a mistaken alert about an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station to be completed fairly quickly.
Sylvia Jones says it’s very important that the people of Ontario know exactly what happened, and she doesn’t expect there to be a long, drawn-out investigation.
The province announced the investigation on Sunday, hours after an alert was pushed to cellphones, radios and TVs across the province at about 7:30 a.m.
Jones says initial observations suggest it was human error during a routine test of the emergency alert system that happens twice a day.
A follow-up alert was sent to cellphones nearly two hours after the original notification.
NDP energy critic Peter Tabuns says if people lose confidence in the system, the ability to use it when there is a real emergency will be lessened and that’s dangerous.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.
The Canadian Press
