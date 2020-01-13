Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hassan Diab seeks damages in Ontario court over extradition to France
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 13, 2020 3:48 pm EST
Hassan Diab attends a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, July 26, 2019. Diab is suing the federal government over his extradition to France on allegations of terrorism. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab is suing the federal government over his extradition to France on allegations of terrorism.
Diab, his wife and two young children have filed a notice of action in Ontario Superior Court seeking tens of millions of dollars for alleged abuse of process, infliction of emotional distress and other claims.
The assertions have not been proven in court and the federal government has yet to file a response.
The RCMP arrested Diab in 2008 in response to a request from French authorities who suspected his involvement in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue, an accusation he has always denied.
Following long court proceedings, Diab was extradited to France where he spent three years behind bars, including time in solitary confinement.
In January 2018, French judges dismissed the allegations against Diab and ordered his immediate release.
