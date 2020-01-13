Loading articles...

Hassan Diab seeks damages in Ontario court over extradition to France

Hassan Diab attends a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, July 26, 2019. Diab is suing the federal government over his extradition to France on allegations of terrorism. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab is suing the federal government over his extradition to France on allegations of terrorism.

Diab, his wife and two young children have filed a notice of action in Ontario Superior Court seeking tens of millions of dollars for alleged abuse of process, infliction of emotional distress and other claims.

The assertions have not been proven in court and the federal government has yet to file a response.

The RCMP arrested Diab in 2008 in response to a request from French authorities who suspected his involvement in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue, an accusation he has always denied.

Following long court proceedings, Diab was extradited to France where he spent three years behind bars, including time in solitary confinement.

In January 2018, French judges dismissed the allegations against Diab and ordered his immediate release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching Dixon - ramp lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 54 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_HSD: If you are in a collision, stay in your car, do not risk injury as a pedestrian, and get off the hwy as fast as you can https:…
Latest Weather
Read more