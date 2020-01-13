Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Graffiti painted on Copenhagen's Little Mermaid statue
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 13, 2020 3:30 am EST
Copenhagen’s famed Little Mermaid statue was found doused with pro-Hong Kong graffiti early Monday.
Three lines in red, reading “Free Hong-Kong” were painted on the rock on which the bronze sits, next to the same text in white.
Police were seen searching for clues in the the area with flashlights and a dog after the pre-dawn vandalism was reported. No one has been apprehended,
The Little Mermaid was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen. Sitting on a rock at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbour since 1913, she has been a popular target for vandals, who have blown her off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.
In 2010, the statue was the centerpiece of Denmark’s official pavilion at the World Exhibition in Shanghai for a six-month period.
The Associated Press
