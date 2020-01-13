1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving a stolen tractor-trailer in Mississauga

One man is dead and two other people are injured after the driver of a stolen tractor-trailer crashed into another vehicle and a gas station sign, causing a power outage in a area.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Duty Insp. Sean Brennan said the tractor-trailer was travelling eastbound on Eglinton when it collided with a sedan that was heading south on Mavis within the intersection.

“This caused a secondary collision between the sedan and a SUV,” Brennan said.

After crashing into the sedan, the tractor-trailer rolled over and then crashed into a sign at a gas station, causing “significant damage.”

The driver of that tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people — a man and a woman — were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The gas lines to the station were cut off and there was a three-hour power outage because hydro lines were pulled down.

“We did have significant fuel spillage, we’ve had to shut down the gas station fuel lines [and] cut power as we’ve had power lines down as well,” Brennan said.

At one point, 2,200 homes and businesses were without power. However, power has since been restored.

Police believe the tractor-trailer was travelling at a high rate of the speed at the time of the collision.

“The investigation early on has revealed that the tractor was stolen earlier [Sunday] evening from somewhere in the area of Mississauga,” the officer said.

The area remains closed for the investigation and is expected to remain closed for several more hours.