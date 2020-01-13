Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Cott signs deal to acquire Primo Water and plans rebranding under Primo name
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 13, 2020 8:43 am EST
Cott Corp. CEO Jerry Fowden smiles during the company's AGM in Toronto on Tuesday May 4, 2010. Cott Corp. has signed a deal to buy Primo Water Corp. as part of its plan to focus its business on water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO — Cott Corp. has signed a deal to buy Primo Water Corp. as part of a plan to focus its business on water that will also see it rebrand itself under the Primo name.
Cott chief executive Tom Harrington says rebranding at Primo Water Corp. will reflect the company’s position in the water market.
Under the agreement, Cott will pay US$14.00 per share in a combination of cash and Cott shares.
The deal values Primo, a provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, at about US$775 million.
The acquisition follows an announcement by Cott earlier this month that it was evaluating strategic alternatives for its coffee and tea business as part of a plan to focus on water.
The Primo deal is expected to close in March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.