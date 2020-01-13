Toronto man faces 22 charges in midtown firearm investigation

A 25-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges after an investigation in midtown involving a 1992 Cadillac DeVille.

According to police, with help from the public, an investigation was launched on Dec. 21 involving the vehicle, that was found on Eglinton Avenue West near Avenue Road.

As the investigation got deeper, a search warrant was executed and officers recovered four firearms and a cache of ammunition, which police believe may be linked to other offences.

The firearms seized were a brown and silver sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a black SKS Arc Angel semi-automatic rifle 7.62 X 39 mm, a black CZ 70 7.65 semi-automatic handgun and a black semi-automatic handgun.

On Tuesday, David Leonard Abraham was arrested and has been charged with 22 weapons related offences. He is also charged with breaching a previous bail condition.