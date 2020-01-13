Loading articles...

Toronto man faces 22 charges in midtown firearm investigation

Last Updated Jan 13, 2020 at 10:34 am EST

Firearms and ammunition seized in Toronto police investigation, Jan. 7, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police

A 25-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges after an investigation in midtown involving a 1992 Cadillac DeVille.

According to police, with help from the public, an investigation was launched on Dec. 21 involving the vehicle, that was found on Eglinton Avenue West near Avenue Road.

As the investigation got deeper, a search warrant was executed and officers recovered four firearms and a cache of ammunition, which police believe may be linked to other offences.

The firearms seized were a brown and silver sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a black SKS Arc Angel semi-automatic rifle 7.62 X 39 mm, a black CZ 70 7.65 semi-automatic handgun and a black semi-automatic handgun.

On Tuesday, David Leonard Abraham was arrested and has been charged with 22 weapons related offences. He is also charged with breaching a previous bail condition.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:57 AM
EB Gardiner approaching Parklawn, the two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:27 AM
Some icy conditions this (Jan13) morning with light flurries and patchy freezing drizzle in spots #Toronto GTA. Clo…
Latest Weather
Read more