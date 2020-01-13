Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto man faces 22 charges in midtown firearm investigation
by News Staff
Posted Jan 13, 2020 10:32 am EST
Last Updated Jan 13, 2020 at 10:34 am EST
Firearms and ammunition seized in Toronto police investigation, Jan. 7, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police
A 25-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges after an investigation in midtown involving a 1992 Cadillac DeVille.
According to police, with help from the public, an investigation was launched on Dec. 21 involving the vehicle, that was found on Eglinton Avenue West near Avenue Road.
As the investigation got deeper, a search warrant was executed and
officers recovered four firearms and a cache of ammunition, which police believe may be linked to other offences.
The firearms seized were a brown and silver sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a black SKS Arc Angel semi-automatic rifle 7.62 X 39 mm, a black CZ 70 7.65 semi-automatic handgun and a black semi-automatic handgun.
On Tuesday, David Leonard Abraham was arrested and has been charged with 22 weapons related offences. He is also charged with breaching a previous bail condition.
