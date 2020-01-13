Loading articles...

Body found in North Brampton neighbourhood

Last Updated Jan 13, 2020 at 10:41 pm EST

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a body was found in a north Brampton residential area Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Nexus Avenue, near Queen Street and Highway 50 at around 5:45 p.m.

There is no threat to public safety, police said.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

