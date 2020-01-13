Will 5G in the U.S. mess with Canada and the world’s weather forecasts?

In today’s Big Story podcast, you likely know of this phenomenon as the Butterfly Effect. The formula predicting the world’s weather is incredibly precise and complex. So when something messes with even a small part of it, the entire system is at risk of returning bad results.

This is why weather forecasters are so worried about the rise of 5G technology, particularly in the United States. In the U.S., the frequency 5G will use is dangerously close to some of the most important frequencies science relies upon for its predictions…

GUEST: Dan Vergano, Science Reporter, BuzzFeed News

