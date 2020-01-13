3 people charged in New Year's Eve homicide case: police

Three people have been charged in connection to an alleged homicide in the east Toronto community of Malvern on New Year’s Eve.

On Dec. 31, 2019, at around 6:14 p.m. police said they were called to an underground parking lot at 100 Wingarden Court for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they said they found 43-year-old Clinton Phil Williams suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries in the hospital.

On Monday, Toronto police, along with the Peel Regional Police and the Sarnia Police Service, executed search warrants in connection to the case.

Ethan Lee, 20, of Toronto, Kedar Guerra, 38, of Sarnia, and Atneil Nelson, 33, of Toronto, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Police also said they also recovered two handguns during the investigation.

This was the city’s 77th homicide of 2019.