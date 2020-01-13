Loading articles...

1 dead in Brampton house fire

Last Updated Jan 13, 2020 at 4:31 pm EST

File photo of a Brampton Fire truck outside a home on Nov. 9, 2013. CITYNEWS

One person is dead following a house fire in Brampton.

Peel police say they responded to a call just after 3 p.m. in the area of Fireside Drive and Navy Crescent.

On arrival they found a deceased female in the home.

No further information is available at this time.

Road closures are in effect in the immediate area.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching Dixon - ramp lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 54 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_HSD: If you are in a collision, stay in your car, do not risk injury as a pedestrian, and get off the hwy as fast as you can https:…
Latest Weather
Read more