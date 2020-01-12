Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau says meetings with families of plane crash victims gut wrenching
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 12, 2020 6:02 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 12, 2020 at 6:04 pm EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for mistakenly shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 civilians on board, including 57 Canadians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s been “gut-wrenching” to listen to stories from the families of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week.
Speaking at a memorial for 13 victims in Edmonton, Trudeau says he’s learned about who they were, what they loved doing and what their hopes were for the future.
He says many came to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now consumed by grief and outrage.
While the tragedy has hit the Iranian-Canadian community hard, Trudeau says it’s a Canadian tragedy and all Canadians are in mourning.
The aircraft was shot down accidentally by an Iranian missile moments after taking off from Tehran airport Wednesday; all 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada.
Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the United States.