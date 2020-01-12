Loading articles...

Fire breaks out under bridge in Rosedale

Last Updated Jan 12, 2020 at 5:41 pm EST

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Emergency crews are responding to a fire under a bridge in the Rosedale area.

Toronto Fire says they received multiple calls around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for black smoke and flames under a bridge in the Bloor and Sherbourne streets area.

According to callers who were familiar with the area, the fire is located in the homeless encampment the city dismantled last week.

No injuries have been reported.

TTC buses are being diverted from the area.

