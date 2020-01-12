Fire breaks out under bridge in Rosedale

Emergency crews are responding to a fire under a bridge in the Rosedale area.

Toronto Fire says they received multiple calls around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for black smoke and flames under a bridge in the Bloor and Sherbourne streets area.

According to callers who were familiar with the area, the fire is located in the homeless encampment the city dismantled last week.

No injuries have been reported.

TTC buses are being diverted from the area.