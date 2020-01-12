Loading articles...

Prairie ticket takes Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — Saturday night’s $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot was won by a ticket holder in the Prairies.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 15 will again be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Fort Erie Bound QEW has just reopened from Ontario St. to Victoria Ave. following a very lengthy closure for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Retweeted @StormhunterTWN: Tree down on power lines south of Shelburne. @weathernetwork #ONStorm
Latest Weather
Read more