Police identify Scarborough shooting victim

Police have identified the man shot to death in Scarborough as Paul Anthony Desourza, 25. TPS/HO

Police have identified the second homicide victim of the year following an early morning shooting in Scarborough.

Paul Anthony Desouza, 25, of Toronto was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds at a townhouse complex on Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Desouza was transported to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have yet to provide a suspect description but say there were a number of people in the area at the time of the shooting and they are interested in speaking with anyone who may have information or security video.

