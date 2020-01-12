Police identify Scarborough shooting victim

Police have identified the second homicide victim of the year following an early morning shooting in Scarborough.

Paul Anthony Desouza, 25, of Toronto was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds at a townhouse complex on Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Desouza was transported to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have yet to provide a suspect description but say there were a number of people in the area at the time of the shooting and they are interested in speaking with anyone who may have information or security video.