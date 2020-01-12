Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 12, 2020 9:26 pm EST
TORONTO — The CEO of Maple Leaf Foods is speaking out against the U.S. government days after an Iranian missile accidentally shot down a jetliner, killing all 176 people on board — including the family of a company employee.
Michael McCain says the time since Wednesday’s crash has not quelled his anger over what he describes as a “needless, irresponsible series of events in Iran.”
He says he feels that “a narcissist in Washington” destabilized the region, ultimately leading to the crash.
The plane was mistakenly shot down just hours after Iranian forces targeted bases where Americans were stationed in Iraq.
They were retaliating for the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
McCain says he’s both livid and mourning for his colleague’s wife and 11-year-old son, who were killed on the plane.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.