Germany: Mass evacuation underway before WWII bomb defusing
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 12, 2020 5:46 am EST
BERLIN — Thousands of people had to evacuate Sunday in the western Germany city of Dortmund as experts prepared to defuse as many as four bombs from World War II.
Authorities already had evacuated two hospitals Saturday and opened schools for residents who had to leave their homes.
Some 14,000 people were asked to leave the areas where the bombs are thought to be buried. The city’s train station was shut down and, starting at noon Sunday, all trains would be rerouted.
By noon Sunday, authorities hoped to begin with the defusing operations.
Almost 75 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale evacuations as a precaution.
The Associated Press
