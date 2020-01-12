TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Business outlook survey

The Bank of Canada will release its latest business outlook survey and its new survey of consumer expectations on Monday. The central bank’s previous business outlook survey released in October found business sentiment had edged higher, but there were more pronounced differences between the Prairies, hard hit by the turmoil in the energy sector, and Central Canada.

Shaw results

Shaw Communications will release its first-quarter results on Monday. The company reported a fourth-quarter profit of $167 million in October, much of it due to the addition of 90,700 Freedom Mobile subscribers, making it the largest of Canada’s four main regional wireless carriers.

Air Canada’s new Airbus

Air Canada unveils its first Airbus A220 on Wednesday, which Airbus is pitching as the jet to fill the gap left by the grounded Boeing 737 Max. Air Canada recently said it has pulled the 737 Max from its schedules through March 31 in a move that impacts passengers already slated for spring getaways and cuts down on flight options for travellers looking to book.

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release home sales figures for December on Wednesday. The association reported last month that home sales in November were up 11.3 per cent compared with November 2018.

Manufacturing study

Statistics Canada will release Wednesday a study on the impact of the manufacturing decline on local labour markets in Canada. Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said recently that the central bank will be watching for signs that fallout from trade disputes currently affecting Canada’s manufacturing sector has spilled over into additional industries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press



