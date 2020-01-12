Emergency alert about 'incident' at Pickering nuclear plant sent in error

An emergency alert warning of an ‘incident’ at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was apparently sent in error.

The Province of Ontario sent an alert out to mobile phones across the province just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, saying an incident was reported at the power plant but that “there has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station.”

“People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time,” the alert said.

Just after 8 a.m., Ontario Power Generation issued a tweet saying the alert “was sent in error.”

“There is no danger to the public or environment.”

Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. — Ontario Power Gen (@opg) January 12, 2020

Durham Regional Police also confirm to CityNews that the alert was sent in error, that there was no incident that they were aware of in the area but could not provide any further details as to what may have triggered the alert in the first place.

DRPS also received the Emergency Alert from Province of Ontario and we made direct contact with Durham Emergency Management to clarify the message. We are working with DEMO and @opg to receive further clarification and an update will be coming shortly. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 12, 2020

Pickering is Ontario’s oldest nuclear station and is scheduled to close in 2024.

It was originally scheduled to close this year but the government decided to keep it open, citing the good jobs there.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report