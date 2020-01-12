Loading articles...

Emergency alert about 'incident' at Pickering nuclear plant sent in error

Last Updated Jan 12, 2020 at 8:35 am EST

The Pickering Nuclear Plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve White.

An emergency alert warning of an ‘incident’ at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was apparently sent in error.

The Province of Ontario sent an alert out to mobile phones across the province just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, saying an incident was reported at the power plant but that “there has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station.”

“People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time,” the alert said.

Just after 8 a.m., Ontario Power Generation issued a tweet saying the alert “was sent in error.”

“There is no danger to the public or environment.”

Durham Regional Police also confirm to CityNews that the alert was sent in error, that there was no incident that they were aware of in the area but could not provide any further details as to what may have triggered the alert in the first place.

Pickering is Ontario’s oldest nuclear station and is scheduled to close in 2024.

It was originally scheduled to close this year but the government decided to keep it open, citing the good jobs there.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

