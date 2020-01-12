Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Emergency alert about 'incident' at Pickering nuclear plant sent in error
by News Staff
Posted Jan 12, 2020 7:44 am EST
Last Updated Jan 12, 2020 at 8:35 am EST
The Pickering Nuclear Plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve White.
An emergency alert warning of an ‘incident’ at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was apparently sent in error.
The Province of Ontario sent an alert out to mobile phones across the province just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, saying an incident was reported at the power plant but that “there has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station.”
“People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time,” the alert said.
Just after 8 a.m., Ontario Power Generation issued a tweet saying the alert “was sent in error.”
“There is no danger to the public or environment.”
Durham Regional Police also confirm to CityNews that the alert was sent in error, that there was no incident that they were aware of in the area but could not provide any further details as to what may have triggered the alert in the first place.
DRPS also received the Emergency Alert from Province of Ontario and we made direct contact with Durham Emergency Management to clarify the message. We are working with DEMO and @opg to receive further clarification and an update will be coming shortly.