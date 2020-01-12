Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Colbert is 'Tooning Out the News' with new animated series
PASADENA, Calif. — Late-night host Stephen Colbert has yet another outlet for satire: He’s producing a new series featuring animated characters who riff on current events and interview real newsmakers.
“In a time of breaking news overload, ’Tooning Out the News’ is just what the doctor ordered,” Julie McNamara, original content executive for CBS All Access, told a TV critics meeting Sunday.
“Tooning Out the News” will stream on the platform as daily short segments and a full weekly episode.
The segments will range from five to seven minutes each, with additional material added to round out the weekly half-hour, McNamara said. Production is getting underway, she said, with a release date yet to be announced.
Colbert is sharing producing duties with Chris Licht, executive producer for CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke. The four also work on Showtime’s animated political satire “Our Cartoon President.”
The Associated Press
