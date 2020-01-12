Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
B.C. First Nation gives natural gas company one-time access to winterize site
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 12, 2020 6:43 pm EST
SMITHERS, B.C. — A spokeswoman for the Unist’ot’en Healing Center says the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs have given a natural gas company one-time access to a construction site so it can be winterized.
Karla Tait says Coastal GasLink has six to eight hours for a work crew to winterize their personnel accommodations and equipment at Site 9A to avoid damages to the company’s assets and the surrounding environment.
Wet’suwet’en First Nation issued an eviction notice on Jan. 5 to Coastal GasLink for an area within their traditional territory near Houston, B.C.
Tait says the access will be monitored by a Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief, a third party contractor and a media recorder to ensure it is in compliance with the access terms.
Coastal GasLink spokeswoman Suzanne Wilton says crews are on site and maintenance work is anticipated to take several hours.
The company has provincial approval to build a 670-kilometre pipeline from northeastern British Columbia to LNG Canada’s $40-billion export terminal in Kitimat, but the chiefs say they won’t allow anyone on the First Nation’s traditional territory without their consent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.