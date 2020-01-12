1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Oakville house fire

Halton Police say one man has died and a woman was seriously injured in a house fire in Oakville on Sunday night.

The fire on Princess Anne Drive was reported by a passerby around 8:40 p.m.

A man and woman were removed from the home and the man was pronounced dead shortly after. The woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The fire was extinguished about two hours later and no other people were found inside the house.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has taken over the investigation.

Roads in the area are partially blocked and anyone travelling through is asked to be mindful of emergency personnel working at the home.