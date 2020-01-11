Trudeau 'outraged and furious' after Iran's admission over jetliner's downing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is ‘outraged and furious’ following Iran’s admission that it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner over Tehran, killing all 176 civilians on board, including 57 Canadians.

“What Iran has admitted to is very serious. Shooting down a civilian aircraft is horrific,’ Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon. “Iran must take full responsibility. Canada will not rest until we get the accountability, justice and closure that the family’s deserve.”

Trudeau says he spoke with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani by phone, saying accountability must include a credible investigation and compensation for the families of the dead.

Trudeau says he received a commitment to collaborate in order to give closure to the victims of the tragedy.

Trudeau says it is too early to say when the bodies of Canadian victims will return home.

Trudeau says three visas have been approved for Canadian officials. They are expected to arrive in Tehran around 4 pm today.

Rouhani posted on Twitter that an Iranian military investigation concluded “missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash.”

The admission came a day after Iran denied claims being made by Canada, Britain and the United States that the plane was shot down by Iran, possibly accidentally.

In addition to the 57 Canadian citizens on the plane, dozens more were bound for Canada, many of them students and professors returning after spending the December break visiting relatives in Iran.

Rouhani said investigations will continue to “identify and prosecute this great tragedy and unforgivable mistake.”

“My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families,” he said. “I offer my sincerest condolences.”