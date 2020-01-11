Loading articles...

The Latest: Ukraine expects compensation, apology from Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The latest on Iran-related developments (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Ukraine’s president says Iran must take further steps, including an official apology, following its admission that one of its missiles shot down an Ukrainian passenger plane.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement Saturday that Ukraine expected from Iran “assurances” of a “full and open investigation, bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

He added that Ukraine expected the “paying of compensation” and “official apologies through diplomatic channels.”

He also expressed hope for the continuation of the crash investigation without delay. A team of Ukrainian investigators is in Iran.

“Our 45 specialists should get full access and co-operation to establish justice,” he said.

___

6:40 a.m.

Iran announced Saturday that its military “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed “human error” for the shootdown.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

The Associated Press

