The Latest: 2 Texas first responders killed amid storm

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Texas first responders have been killed and another injured after they were hit by a vehicle while working the scene of a traffic accident during icy conditions. Severe storms that swept across parts of the U.S. South on Friday night and Saturday resulted in snow in the Lubbock area as well as icy roadways. The first responders were at the scene of two separate accidents on Interstate 27 in Lubbock on Saturday morning. Lubbock’s police chief says when road conditions get bad due to weather, drivers need to “slow down.” The death toll from the storms stands at nine.

Associated Press, The Associated Press