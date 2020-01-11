Loading articles...

Police escalate search for missing 74-year-old woman

Toronto police say 74 -year-old Gloria Preddie is not from the city and does not have a cellphone or money for food. TPS/HO

Toronto police have escalated their search for a missing 74-year-old woman last seen in midtown.

Police say Gloria Preddie was last seen in the area of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West around 10:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Preddie is described as being five-foot-five, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, camouflage tights and black boots.

Police say they are concerned for Preddie’s safety as she is not from Toronto and does not know the city well. She does not have a cell phone or money for food.

A command post has been established in the area and police add they will likely increase their search from a Level 2 if she isn’t found soon.

They are also asking residents to check their properties and security cameras for any signs of Preddie.

