No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 14 will grow to approximately $40 million.

The Canadian Press

Reports of ponding on the NB DVP north of Eglinton and EB Gardiner near Jarvis. Take your time and be careful on the wet roads this morning.
Retweeted @Kaitlin_Lee: Good morning! On @680NEWS w/@Stu_McGinn: - @leahjohansen on Iran taking responsibility for #UkranianPlaneCrash - @joey_c…
