NATO: US army vehicle hit by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

KABUL — A roadside bomb hit a U.S. army vehicle Saturday in Afghanistan, both NATO and Afghan officials confirmed, without providing any details.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, immediately claimed responsibility for the attack saying it occurred in the southern Kandahar province.

In a short statement, a NATO spokesman said that officials were still “assessing the situation and will provide more information as it became available.”

An Afghan official said the attack had taken place in the Dand district of Kandahar province. The official was not authorized to speak with media and requested anonymity.

He added that there is no report on any possible casualties.

The Taliban now control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan. The militants continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and U.S. forces, even as they hold peace talks with the U.S. Scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the crossfire or by roadside bombs planted by militants.

Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press

