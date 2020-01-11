Names in the mix: a list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

OTTAWA — The Conservative leadership race will begin Jan. 13, with the party now having set the entry rules.
Here is a list of people, in alphabetical order, who are considering making a run.
— Rona Ambrose: former interim leader of the Conservative Party and MP from an Edmonton-area riding.
— Bryan Brulotte: businessman and one-time Progressive Conservative candidate from Chelsea, Que.
— Jean Charest: former Liberal premier of Quebec, Progressive Conservative party leader and federal cabinet minister.
— Michael Chong: former Conservative cabinet minister, current MP for Ontario riding of Wellington-Halton Hills. Ran in the 2017 race.
— Gerard Deltell: current Conservative MP for the Quebec riding of Louis-Saint-Laurent and former provincial MNA.
— Richard Decarie: political aide under former Conservative leader Stephen Harper while in opposition, helped run Harper’s Quebec operations.
— Michael Fortier: former Conservative senator from Quebec who also served as a cabinet minister in the Conservative government.
— Michelle Rempel Garner: current Conservative MP for the riding of Calgary Nose Hill.
— Marilyn Gladu: current Conservative MP for Ontario riding of Sarnia-Lambton.
— Vincent Guzzo: movie theatre mogul from Quebec who also stars in the reality TV program Dragons’ Den.
— Rudy Husny: longtime Quebec political operative for the Conservative party.
— Peter MacKay: former Conservative cabinet minister and longtime MP from Nova Scotia, who currently lives in Toronto.
— Erin O’Toole: former Conservative cabinet minister and current MP from the Toronto-area riding of Durham. Ran in the 2017 race.
— Pierre Poilievre: former Conservative cabinet minister and current MP from the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton.
— Aron Seal: former director of policy for two Conservative cabinet ministers.
