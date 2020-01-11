Loading articles...

Miami Beach officer injured in South Beach shooting

MIAMI — A shooting in Miami Beach’s tourist-filled South Beach neighbourhood left a police officer and one other person hospitalized Saturday night.

Miami Beach police tweeted that the shooting occurred on Ocean Drive in the city’s famous Art Deco Historic District.

Authorities did not immediately give any details about the condition of the officer or the other identified person.

Investigators also did not say what prompted the shooting.

ÿ??:????????

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @OPP_GTATraffic: UPDATE:COLLISION: #QEW Fort Erie bound lanes are now CLOSED at Ontario St #Beamsville - Reopening time unknown. ^ag htt…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
Retweeted @matt_grinter: 48 mm of rain has fallen at Toronto Pearson airport as of 7 pm today. If another 11 mm of rain falls today it'll become T…
Latest Weather
Read more