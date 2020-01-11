Loading articles...

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in early morning shooting

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A man suffered life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area near Military Trail and Ellesmere Road around 2 a.m.

Police have not released any details surrounding the shooting.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS the man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 51 minutes ago
EB QEW ramp to Ford Drive - the right lane is blocked with debris. MTO en route.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:04 AM
Retweeted @680NEWSweather: A stormy day for the GTA. Rainfall warnings in effect, with freezing rain warnings issued for northern York/Durham Reg…
Latest Weather
Read more