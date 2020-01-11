Loading articles...

Man struck near St. Clair and Dufferin

Last Updated Jan 11, 2020 at 11:30 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A male pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle near St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Police were called to the scene near Lauder Street just before 11 p.m.

The man was unresponsive on the scene and is being taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

