Loading articles...

Magnitude 6 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometres) south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometres).

There were no immediate reports of the extent of damage or injury.

It was the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across the island and leaving many without water. More than 2,000 people remain in shelters, many fearful of returning to their homes, and others unable to because of extensive damage.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
COLLISION- NB 400 at Langstaff, the left lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
Retweeted @Radiant_Renee: @AnthonyFarnell @Ross_Hull @680NEWSweather @CP24 @CTVToronto @CBCToronto
Latest Weather
Read more